Will you get into University of Wisconsin-La Crosse?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Wisconsin-La Crosse admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.49

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Wisconsin-La Crosse?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is 3.49 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.