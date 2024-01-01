Will you get into Washington and Lee University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Washington and Lee.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Washington and Lee’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Washington and Lee Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Washington and Lee.

For a more detailed breakdown of Washington and Lee University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1390.0 Average ACT 31.5 Average GPA 3.96

Is your high school GPA good enough for Washington and Lee?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Washington and Lee is 3.96 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Washington and Lee is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.