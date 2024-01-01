Will you get into Washington and Lee University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Washington and Lee.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Washington and Lee’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Washington and Lee Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Washington and Lee.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1390.0
|Average ACT
|31.5
|Average GPA
|3.96
Is your high school GPA good enough for Washington and Lee?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Washington and Lee is 3.96 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Washington and Lee is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Washington and Lee with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at Washington and Lee University
Will I get into Washington and Lee with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Washington and Lee University
Will I get into Washington and Lee with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at Washington and Lee University
Will I get into Washington and Lee with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Washington and Lee University
Will I get into Washington and Lee with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at Washington and Lee University
Will I get into Washington and Lee with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at Washington and Lee University
Will I get into Washington and Lee with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at Washington and Lee University
Will I get into Washington and Lee with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Washington and Lee University