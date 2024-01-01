Will you get into Davidson College (DC)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Davidson College (DC).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Davidson College (DC)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Davidson College (DC) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Davidson College (DC).

School Average Average SAT 1350.0 Average ACT 30.5 Average GPA 3.93

Is your high school GPA good enough for Davidson College (DC)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Davidson College (DC) is 3.93 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Davidson College (DC) is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.