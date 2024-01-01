Will you get into Western Connecticut State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Western WCSU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Western WCSU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Western WCSU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Western WCSU.

For a more detailed breakdown of Western Connecticut State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.12

Is your high school GPA good enough for Western WCSU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Western WCSU is 3.12 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Western WCSU is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.