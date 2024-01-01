Will you get into Whitman College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Whitman College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Whitman College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Whitman College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Whitman College.

School Average Average SAT 1310.0 Average ACT 29.5 Average GPA 3.66

Is your high school GPA good enough for Whitman College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Whitman College is 3.66 on a 4.0 scale.



This is a solid GPA, and Whitman College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.