Wichita State Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Wichita State.

School Average Average SAT 1070.0 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.42

Is your high school GPA good enough for Wichita State?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Wichita State is 3.42 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Wichita State is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.