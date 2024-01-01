Will you get into York College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into York College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for York College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
York College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into York College.
For a more detailed breakdown of York College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|445.0
|Average ACT
|20.0
|Average GPA
|3.199
Is your high school GPA good enough for York College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at York College is 3.199 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. York College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into York College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at York College
-
Will I get into York College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at York College
-
Will I get into York College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at York College
-
Will I get into York College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 82% chance of getting accepted at York College
-
Will I get into York College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at York College
-
Will I get into York College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at York College
-
Will I get into York College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at York College
-
Will I get into York College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 17% chance of getting accepted at York College