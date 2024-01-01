Will you get into York College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into York College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for York College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

York College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into York College.

For a more detailed breakdown of York College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 445.0 Average ACT 20.0 Average GPA 3.199

Is your high school GPA good enough for York College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at York College is 3.199 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. York College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.