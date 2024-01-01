Featured Easy apply

AFSA National Scholarship Contest

Applicant must be a high school senior living in the United States. Applicant must read the 'Fire Sprinkler Essay' (approximately 3,000 words) about automatic fire sprinklers and take a 10-question multiple-choice test. For each question answered correctly, students will receive one entry into a drawing for one of 10 $2,000 scholarships. For each question answered incorrectly, they will be given one more chance at the end of the exam to answer those questions correctly. Online contest only. Phone calls, e-mails, or faxed applications will not be accepted.

Amount $2,000.00 Apply Now

Enligibility

Age: -

GPA: -

Sponsor

Contact information