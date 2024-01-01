Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
AFSA National Scholarship Contest
Applicant must be a high school senior living in the United States. Applicant must read the 'Fire Sprinkler Essay' (approximately 3,000 words) about automatic fire sprinklers and take a 10-question multiple-choice test. For each question answered correctly, students will receive one entry into a drawing for one of 10 $2,000 scholarships. For each question answered incorrectly, they will be given one more chance at the end of the exam to answer those questions correctly. Online contest only. Phone calls, e-mails, or faxed applications will not be accepted.
Amount$2,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
American Fire Sprinkler Association
Contact information
|Office
|12750 Merit Drive, Suite 350, Dallas, TX
|Phone
|(214) 349-5965
|Website
|http://www.afsascholarship.org
|dmontalvo@firesprinkler.org