APA Judith McManus Price Scholarship
Applicant must be a United States citizen who is a female in one of the following minority groups: African-American, Hispanic American, or Native American. Applicant must be a student enrolled or officially accepted for enrollment in an undergraduate or graduate planning program accredited by the PAB (Planning Accreditation Board). Additionally, applicant must be a student who intends to work as a practicing planner in the public sector (which includes local, state & federal government, and not-for-profit careers). Selection is based upon commitment to planning as reflected in personal statement and resume, academic achievement and/or improvement during previous two years, letters of recommendation, financial need - both absolute need and need relative to tuition costs, professional presentation, and geographic balance of awards during that particular year. A two-to five-page personal and background statement written by applicant, a completed and signed APA Financial Aid application, two letters of recommendation, official transcripts, written verification from the school's financial officer indicating the average cost of one academic year of graduate school, a resume, a copy of acceptance letter from a PAB-accredited graduate planning school, a notarized statement of financial independence signed by applicant's parents, and applicant's signature on the application itself are all required to be submitted.
Sponsor
American Planning Association
Contact information
|Office
|122 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL
|Phone
|(312) 786-6722
|Website
|https://www.planning.org/scholarships/apa/
|kblank@planning.org