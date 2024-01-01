Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
Automotive Hall of Fame Educational Fund
Applicant must show a sincere interest in an automotive career, be enrolled full-time at an accredited college or university in the United States, and maintain satisfactory academic progress. Application, two letters of recommendation, and most recent transcripts are required to be submitted.
Amount$2,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Automotive Hall of Fame
Contact information
|Office
|Automotive Hall of Fame, Dearborn, MI
|Phone
|-
|Website
|http://www.automotivehalloffame.org/education
|-