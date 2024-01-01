Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
Fresno-Madera Medical Society Scholarship
Applicant must have been a resident of either Fresno or Madera counties, Calif. for at least one year and be approved for matriculation in a medical school. Award will be sent to the school of matriculation to be administered toward tuition, lab fees, books, and any other valid educational expenses.
Amount$2,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Fresno-Madera Medical Society Scholarship Foundation
Contact information
|Office
|Fresno, CA
|Phone
|(559) 224-4224 ext. 12
|Website
|http://www.fmms.org/Programs/AffiliatedOrganizations/ScholarshipFoundation.aspx
|eburton@fmms.org