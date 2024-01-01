Featured Easy apply

Jeanette K. Watson Fellowship

Applicant must be a second semester freshman or sophomore at one of the 12 invited colleges with at least four semesters of full-time academic work remaining after the term in which the applicant applies. Applicant must be registered in a liberal arts track, demonstrate competence in college level work, be not more than 25 years old on March 1, 2013, and be an American citizen or 'green card' holder.

