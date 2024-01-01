Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
John C. Pace Jr. Scholarship
Maximum award is given to applicants who rank in top tenth of their graduating class, with priority given first to graduates from Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Walton counties. Second priority is given to graduates from other schools in West Florida, and third priority to graduates from other Florida schools. Application is required. Ten minimum awards are given to applicants who meet other criteria.
Amount$5,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
University of West Florida
Contact information
|Office
|11000 University Parkway, Pensacola, FL
|Phone
|(850) 474-2230
|Website
|http://uwf.edu/offices/financial-aid/types-of-aid/scholarships/
|erogers0@uwf.edu