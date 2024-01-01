Featured scholarship
Maureen L. and Howard Blitman, P.E., Scholarship to Promote Diversity in Engineering
Applicant must be a high school senior who is a United States citizen and a member of an underrepresented ethnic minority in the field of engineering: African-American, Hispanic, or Native American. Applicant must also be accepted into an ABET-accredited engineering program at a four-year college or university. Selection will be based upon GPA, internship/co-op experience, recommendations, honors/scholarships/awards, and responses to questions found on the application.
Amount$5,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE)
Contact information
|Office
|1420 King Street, Alexandria, VA
|Phone
|(703) 684-2800
|Website
|http://www.nspe.org/Students/Scholarships/index.html
|-