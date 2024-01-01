Featured Easy apply

National Italian American Foundation (NIAF) Scholarship

Applicant must be enrolled in an United States accredited institution of higher education for the upcoming fall academic term and fit into one of the following categories: be an Italian American student who is able to demonstrate outstanding potential and high academic achievements or be from any ethnic background majoring or minoring in Italian language, Italian studies, Italian American studies or a related field, demonstrating outstanding potential and high academic achievements. Selection is based upon academic performance, field of study, career objectives, and the potential, commitment, and abilities. All applications must be submitted online.

Amount $12,000.00 Apply Now

Enligibility

Age: -

GPA:

Sponsor

Contact information