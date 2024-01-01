Featured scholarship
Nicholl Fellowship in Screenwriting
Original script of a sole author or of exactly two collaborative authors is required. Entries must have been written originally in English. Adaptations and translated scripts are not eligible.
Amount$35,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Contact information
|Office
|1313 Vine Street, Hollywood, CA
|Phone
|(310) 247-3010
|Website
|http://www.oscars.org/nicholl
|nicholl@oscars.org