NPPF Still Scholarship
Applicant must have completed one year at a recognized four-year college or university having courses in photojournalism, and must be continuing in a program leading to a bachelor's degree. Applicant must have a minimum of one-half year of undergraduate schooling reamaining at time of award. Award is aimed at an applicant with journalism potential, but with little opportunity and great need.
Amount$1,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
National Press Photographers Foundation (NPPF)
Contact information
|Office
|640 N.W. 100th Way, Coral Springs, FL
|Phone
|(954) 341-9718
|Website
|https://nppa.org/awards
|bsand@worldnet.att.net