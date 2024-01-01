Featured scholarship
Payne, Nickles & Company Accounting Scholarship
Applicant must be a fourth or fifth year student who is majoring in accounting. Award looks to assist recipient in meeting the 150-hour requirement to take the CPA exam. FAFSA and Student Aid Report are required.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
Community Foundation of Greater Lorain County
Contact information
|Office
|1865 North Ridge Road E, Suite A, Lorain, OH
|Phone
|(440) 277-0142
|Website
|http://www.peoplewhocare.org/students
|scholarships@peoplewhocare.org