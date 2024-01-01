Featured scholarship
Provost's Scholarship for Academic Achievement
Applicant must rank in top quarter of their graduating class, have a minimum combined SAT Reasoning score greater than or equal to 1100 (composite ACT score greater than or equal to 24), or have a high school GPA greater than or equal to a 3.5.
Amount$14,500.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
Messiah College
Contact information
|Office
|One College Avenue, Suite 3006, Mechanicsburg, PA
|Phone
|(717) 691-6007
|Website
|http://www.messiah.edu/info/21379/types_of_aid
|gearhart@messiah.edu