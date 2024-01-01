Featured scholarship
Regents Professional Opportunity Scholarship
Applicant is required to be a resident of New York State and must agree to practice in New York State. Priority is given to the applicant who is economically disadvantaged and who is a member of a minority group that is underrepresented in the chosen profession.
Amount$5,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Albany College of Pharmacy of Union University
Contact information
|Office
|Federal Building, Syracuse, NY
|Phone
|-
|Website
|http://www.acp.edu/scholarships-and-grants/
|admissions@acp.edu