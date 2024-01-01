Featured scholarship
Tau Beta Pi Scholarship
Applicant must be a member of Tau Beta Pi, the Engineering Society who is enrolled as a full-time undergraduate collegiate student for the next academic year. Applicant may only be able to apply if their initiation is reported to Headquarters by June 1. Recipient will be expected to advance the interest of the engineering profession.
Amount$2,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
The Tau Beta Pi Association
Contact information
|Office
|P.O. Box 2697, Knoxville, TN
|Phone
|(865) 546-4578
|Website
|http://www.tbp.org/scholarships.cfm
|dylan@tbp.org