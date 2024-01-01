Featured Easy apply

The Margaret McNamara Memorial Fund Grant

Applicant must be a woman who has a record of service to women and children and a commitment to improve the lives of women and children in developing countries. Applicant must be enrolled at an accredited United States or Canadian educational institution and who intends to continue to be enrolled. Applicant must be planning to return to her country within two years of completing use of the MMMF grant and perform at least two years of service. Financial need and satisfactory academic performance must be demonstrated.

Age: up to 25.0

