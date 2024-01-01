Featured scholarship
Times Supermarket Shop & Score Scholarship
Applicant must be a current year graduating senior of any high school on O'ahu participating in the Times Shop and Score Program.
Amount$5,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Hawaii Community Foundation
Contact information
|Office
|827 Fort Street Mall, Honolulu, HI
|Phone
|(808) 537-6333
|Website
|https://www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/grants-and-scholarships-for-community-causes-and-students
|scholarships@hcf-hawaii.org