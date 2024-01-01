Elmore County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 32% of Elmore County residents in Alabama over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 18% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Elmore County residents in Alabama will continue to need help paying for college. 2,297 men and 2,337 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,089 men 1,556 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Elmore County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Elmore County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Elmore County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Elmore County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Elmore County residents?

There are 528 scholarships totaling $1,300,193.00 available to Elmore County residents. You can easily browse through all 528 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Elmore County?

528 scholarships worth $1,300,193.00 are available for college students in Elmore County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Elmore County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Elmore for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Elmore County?

528 scholarships totaling $1,300,193.00 are available for high school seniors in Elmore County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Elmore County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Elmore County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Elmore County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.