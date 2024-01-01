Tuscaloosa County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 11% of Tuscaloosa County residents in Alabama over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 31% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Tuscaloosa County residents in Alabama will continue to need help paying for college. 3,984 men and 4,415 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 9,712 men 12,076 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Tuscaloosa County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Tuscaloosa County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Tuscaloosa County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Tuscaloosa County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Tuscaloosa County residents?

Do I need to be a resident of Tuscaloosa County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Tuscaloosa County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Tuscaloosa County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.