Little Rock residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Little Rock residents is $48,463.00, and 22.3% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Little Rock, AR more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

40.4% of Little Rock residents have a college degree or higher, while 22.5% have a high school degree but no more and 8.7% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 28.5% have at least some college education, 24.0% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 16.4% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Little Rock residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.4% of people living in Little Rock, AR are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 15.0% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Little Rock.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Little Rock, AR residents?

There are 335 scholarships totaling $1,141,890.00 available to Little Rock residents.

Are these scholarships available for Little Rock high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Little Rock can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Little Rock?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Little Rock can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.