Oakland residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Oakland residents is $63,251.00, and 32.2% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Oakland, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

40.6% of Oakland residents have a college degree or higher, while 15.6% have a high school degree but no more and 19.3% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 24.5% have at least some college education, 22.8% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 17.8% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Oakland residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 10.4% of people living in Oakland, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 15.9% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Oakland.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Oakland, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Oakland residents.

Are these scholarships available for Oakland high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Oakland can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Oakland?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Oakland can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.