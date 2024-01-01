Contra Costa County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 90% of Contra Costa County residents in California over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 13% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Contra Costa County residents in California will continue to need help paying for college. 32,778 men and 30,412 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 26,043 men 31,157 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Contra Costa County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Contra Costa County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Contra Costa County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Contra Costa County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Contra Costa County residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Contra Costa County residents. You can easily browse through all 1054 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Contra Costa County?

1054 scholarships worth $4,769,882.00 are available for college students in Contra Costa County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Contra Costa County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Contra Costa for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Contra Costa County?

1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 are available for high school seniors in Contra Costa County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Contra Costa County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Contra Costa County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Contra Costa County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.