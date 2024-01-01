Concord residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Concord residents is $76,500.00, and 36.8% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Concord, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

34.2% of Concord residents have a college degree or higher, while 20.0% have a high school degree but no more and 12.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 33.1% have at least some college education, 24.2% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 10.0% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Concord residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 10.3% of people living in Concord, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 13.4% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Concord.

