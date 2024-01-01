Richmond residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Richmond residents is $61,045.00, and 26.3% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Richmond, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

27.2% of Richmond residents have a college degree or higher, while 21.6% have a high school degree but no more and 23.1% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 28.0% have at least some college education, 17.9% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 9.3% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Richmond residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 11.7% of people living in Richmond, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 15.5% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Richmond.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Richmond, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Richmond residents.

Are these scholarships available for Richmond high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Richmond can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Richmond?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Richmond can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.