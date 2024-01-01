El Dorado County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 11% of El Dorado County residents in California over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 27% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that El Dorado County residents in California will continue to need help paying for college. 5,525 men and 5,658 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 4,466 men 5,728 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to El Dorado County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. El Dorado County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to El Dorado County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for El Dorado County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for El Dorado County residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to El Dorado County residents. You can easily browse through all 1054 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in El Dorado County?

1054 scholarships worth $4,769,882.00 are available for college students in El Dorado County. In addition, we encourage current college students in El Dorado County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in El Dorado for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in El Dorado County?

1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 are available for high school seniors in El Dorado County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of El Dorado County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for El Dorado County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to El Dorado County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.