Bakersfield residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Bakersfield residents is $60,058.00, and 26.7% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Bakersfield, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

21.5% of Bakersfield residents have a college degree or higher, while 25.6% have a high school degree but no more and 20.0% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 32.9% have at least some college education, 14.2% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 7.3% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Bakersfield residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 15.7% of people living in Bakersfield, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.2% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Bakersfield.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Bakersfield, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Bakersfield residents.

Are these scholarships available for Bakersfield high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Bakersfield can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Bakersfield?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Bakersfield can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.