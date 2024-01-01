East Los Angeles residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for East Los Angeles residents is $42,544.00, and 11.7% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of East Los Angeles, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

7.3% of East Los Angeles residents have a college degree or higher, while 23.8% have a high school degree but no more and 50.4% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 18.5% have at least some college education, 5.6% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 1.7% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of East Los Angeles residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 15.3% of people living in East Los Angeles, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 17.1% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in East Los Angeles.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for East Los Angeles, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to East Los Angeles residents.

Are these scholarships available for East Los Angeles high school students?

Yes, all high school students in East Los Angeles can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in East Los Angeles?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in East Los Angeles can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.