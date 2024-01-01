El Monte residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for El Monte residents is $43,504.00, and 14.2% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of El Monte, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

11.6% of El Monte residents have a college degree or higher, while 27.3% have a high school degree but no more and 42.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 18.5% have at least some college education, 9.2% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 2.4% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of El Monte residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 14.0% of people living in El Monte, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 15.8% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in El Monte.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for El Monte, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to El Monte residents.

Are these scholarships available for El Monte high school students?

Yes, all high school students in El Monte can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in El Monte?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in El Monte can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.