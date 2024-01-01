Inglewood residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Inglewood residents is $46,389.00, and 17.9% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Inglewood, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

19.2% of Inglewood residents have a college degree or higher, while 21.1% have a high school degree but no more and 25.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 34.1% have at least some college education, 13.1% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 6.1% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Inglewood residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.4% of people living in Inglewood, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 15.6% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Inglewood.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Inglewood, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Inglewood residents.

Are these scholarships available for Inglewood high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Inglewood can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Inglewood?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Inglewood can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.