Long Beach residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Long Beach residents is $58,314.00, and 26.6% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Long Beach, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

29.9% of Long Beach residents have a college degree or higher, while 18.7% have a high school degree but no more and 20.2% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 31.3% have at least some college education, 19.1% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 10.8% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Long Beach residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.9% of people living in Long Beach, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.8% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Long Beach.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Long Beach, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Long Beach residents.

Are these scholarships available for Long Beach high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Long Beach can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Long Beach?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Long Beach can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.