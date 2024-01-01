Norwalk residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Norwalk residents is $63,669.00, and 26.0% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Norwalk, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

16.9% of Norwalk residents have a college degree or higher, while 27.5% have a high school degree but no more and 26.3% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 29.4% have at least some college education, 12.4% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 4.5% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Norwalk residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 14.7% of people living in Norwalk, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 15.6% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Norwalk.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Norwalk, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Norwalk residents.

Are these scholarships available for Norwalk high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Norwalk can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Norwalk?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Norwalk can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.