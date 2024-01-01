Palmdale residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Palmdale residents is $56,699.00, and 22.6% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Palmdale, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

14.7% of Palmdale residents have a college degree or higher, while 25.6% have a high school degree but no more and 25.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 34.1% have at least some college education, 9.9% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 4.8% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Palmdale residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 16.8% of people living in Palmdale, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 14.2% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Palmdale.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Palmdale, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Palmdale residents.

Are these scholarships available for Palmdale high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Palmdale can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Palmdale?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Palmdale can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.