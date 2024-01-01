Pomona residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Pomona residents is $53,281.00, and 20.6% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Pomona, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

17.7% of Pomona residents have a college degree or higher, while 24.7% have a high school degree but no more and 31.5% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 26.2% have at least some college education, 13.1% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 4.6% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Pomona residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 15.4% of people living in Pomona, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 17.6% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Pomona.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Pomona, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Pomona residents.

Are these scholarships available for Pomona high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Pomona can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Pomona?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Pomona can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.