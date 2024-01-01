Torrance residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Torrance residents is $85,070.00, and 42.5% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Torrance, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

48.9% of Torrance residents have a college degree or higher, while 16.0% have a high school degree but no more and 6.4% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 28.7% have at least some college education, 31.9% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 17.0% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Torrance residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 11.1% of people living in Torrance, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 12.0% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Torrance.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Torrance, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Torrance residents.

Are these scholarships available for Torrance high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Torrance can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Torrance?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Torrance can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.