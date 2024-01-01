West Covina residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for West Covina residents is $74,551.00, and 34.6% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of West Covina, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

28.5% of West Covina residents have a college degree or higher, while 26.3% have a high school degree but no more and 15.3% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 29.9% have at least some college education, 21.4% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 7.1% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of West Covina residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.7% of people living in West Covina, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 14.8% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in West Covina.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for West Covina, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to West Covina residents.

Are these scholarships available for West Covina high school students?

Yes, all high school students in West Covina can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in West Covina?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in West Covina can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.