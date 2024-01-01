Costa Mesa residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Costa Mesa residents is $75,109.00, and 37.2% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Costa Mesa, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

38.4% of Costa Mesa residents have a college degree or higher, while 17.3% have a high school degree but no more and 15.7% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 28.5% have at least some college education, 27.3% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 11.1% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Costa Mesa residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 11.6% of people living in Costa Mesa, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 17.9% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Costa Mesa.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Costa Mesa, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Costa Mesa residents.

Are these scholarships available for Costa Mesa high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Costa Mesa can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Costa Mesa?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Costa Mesa can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.