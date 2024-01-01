Fullerton residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Fullerton residents is $71,660.00, and 34.4% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Fullerton, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

40.6% of Fullerton residents have a college degree or higher, while 17.8% have a high school degree but no more and 13.0% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 28.6% have at least some college education, 26.0% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 14.6% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Fullerton residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.5% of people living in Fullerton, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 18.1% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Fullerton.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Fullerton, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Fullerton residents.

Are these scholarships available for Fullerton high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Fullerton can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Fullerton?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Fullerton can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.