Huntington Beach residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Huntington Beach residents is $88,079.00, and 43.3% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Huntington Beach, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

42.3% of Huntington Beach residents have a college degree or higher, while 15.9% have a high school degree but no more and 7.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 34.3% have at least some college education, 26.7% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 15.6% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Huntington Beach residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 11.6% of people living in Huntington Beach, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 13.1% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Huntington Beach.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Huntington Beach, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Huntington Beach residents.

Are these scholarships available for Huntington Beach high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Huntington Beach can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Huntington Beach?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Huntington Beach can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.