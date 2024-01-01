Santa Ana residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Santa Ana residents is $57,151.00, and 23.4% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Santa Ana, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

13.2% of Santa Ana residents have a college degree or higher, while 22.1% have a high school degree but no more and 43.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 21.1% have at least some college education, 9.6% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 3.6% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Santa Ana residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 14.8% of people living in Santa Ana, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 17.8% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Santa Ana.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Santa Ana, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Santa Ana residents.

Are these scholarships available for Santa Ana high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Santa Ana can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Santa Ana?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Santa Ana can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.