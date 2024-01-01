Roseville residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Roseville residents is $81,119.00, and 40.0% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Roseville, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

38.9% of Roseville residents have a college degree or higher, while 17.9% have a high school degree but no more and 5.4% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 37.9% have at least some college education, 26.8% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 12.1% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Roseville residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.9% of people living in Roseville, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 11.4% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Roseville.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Roseville, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Roseville residents.

Are these scholarships available for Roseville high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Roseville can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Roseville?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Roseville can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.