Jurupa Valley residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Jurupa Valley residents is $63,286.00, and 25.0% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Jurupa Valley, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

11.7% of Jurupa Valley residents have a college degree or higher, while 29.4% have a high school degree but no more and 29.5% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 29.3% have at least some college education, 8.2% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 3.5% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Jurupa Valley residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 15.6% of people living in Jurupa Valley, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.5% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Jurupa Valley.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Jurupa Valley, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Jurupa Valley residents.

Are these scholarships available for Jurupa Valley high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Jurupa Valley can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Jurupa Valley?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Jurupa Valley can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.