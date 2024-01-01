Temecula residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Temecula residents is $87,115.00, and 42.9% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Temecula, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

32.1% of Temecula residents have a college degree or higher, while 20.6% have a high school degree but no more and 7.5% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 39.8% have at least some college education, 20.5% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 11.6% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Temecula residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 17.6% of people living in Temecula, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 12.2% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Temecula.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Temecula, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Temecula residents.

Are these scholarships available for Temecula high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Temecula can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Temecula?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Temecula can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.