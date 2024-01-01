Elk Grove residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Elk Grove residents is $85,556.00, and 41.8% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Elk Grove, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

36.7% of Elk Grove residents have a college degree or higher, while 17.6% have a high school degree but no more and 9.8% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 35.9% have at least some college education, 25.7% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 11.0% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Elk Grove residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 15.8% of people living in Elk Grove, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 12.1% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Elk Grove.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Elk Grove, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Elk Grove residents.

Are these scholarships available for Elk Grove high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Elk Grove can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Elk Grove?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Elk Grove can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.