Sacramento residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Sacramento residents is $54,615.00, and 24.0% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Sacramento, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

31.5% of Sacramento residents have a college degree or higher, while 21.3% have a high school degree but no more and 15.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 31.5% have at least some college education, 19.9% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 11.6% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Sacramento residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.2% of people living in Sacramento, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.6% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Sacramento.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Sacramento, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Sacramento residents.

Are these scholarships available for Sacramento high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Sacramento can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Sacramento?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Sacramento can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.